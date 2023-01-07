Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2023 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply here

NEET PG 2023 registration begins at natboard.edu.in, direct link to apply here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 07, 2023 03:12 PM IST

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Post-Graduate (NEET PG) 2023 registration process begins at natboard.edu.in.

ByHT Education Desk

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has begun the NEET PG 2023 registration process on January 7, 2023. Candidates can apply online at natboard.edu.in. The registration deadline is January 27, 2023. The test will be conducted on March 5, 2023, and the results will be announced on March 31, 2023.

“Admit Cards for NEET-PG 2023 shall be available to download at NBEMS website https://nbe.edu.in from 27th February 2023 onwards. Candidates will be able to edit their NEET PG 2023 application from 30th January 2023 to 3 February 2023”, reads the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply for NEET PG 2023

NEET PG 2023: How to register

Visit the official site of NBE at natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the 'Application Link'

Key in your login details.

Fill in the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form and take the printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
