NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result releasing on Aug 7

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 round 1 seat allotment results will be released on Monday, August 7. Candidates will be able to check the NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results through the official website at mcc.nic.in.

(ANI)

Candidates have to upload documents on the MCC portal on August 8. Candidates have to report to the allotted colleges from August 8 to August 14. The registration process for the NEET PG 2023 round 2 seat allotment will commence from August 17 to August 22. The NEET PG 2023 round 2 seat allotment results will be released on August 25.

NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: Steps to check the result

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

