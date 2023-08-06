Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result releasing on Aug 7

NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result releasing on Aug 7

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 06, 2023 01:44 PM IST

NEET PG 2023 round 1 seat allotment results to be released on August 7. Check through official website at mcc.nic.in.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2023 round 1 seat allotment results will be released on Monday, August 7. Candidates will be able to check the NEET PG 2023 seat allotment results through the official website at mcc.nic.in.

NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result releasing on Aug 7(ANI)
NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result releasing on Aug 7(ANI)

Candidates have to upload documents on the MCC portal on August 8. Candidates have to report to the allotted colleges from August 8 to August 14. The registration process for the NEET PG 2023 round 2 seat allotment will commence from August 17 to August 22. The NEET PG 2023 round 2 seat allotment results will be released on August 25.

NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1 seat allotment result: Steps to check the result

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG 2023 Counselling round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out