NEET SS 2021 admit cards to be out today at nbe.edu.in, here's how to download

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to issue National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 admit cards on Monday, January 3, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website https://nbe.edu.in/ to check and download the admit cards.

How to download NEET SS 2021 admit card:

Candidates can follow the given steps to download the admit cards:

• Visit the official website https://nbe.edu.in/

• Click on the NEET-SS tab

• Click on Admit Card link

• A new page will appear

• Enter your details and Log in

• The Admit Card will appear

• Download and print the admit card

NEET-SS 2021 examination is a computer-based test (CBT) that is scheduled for January 10, 2022. The results will be declared by January 31, 2022.