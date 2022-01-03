NEET SS 2021 admit cards to be out today at nbe.edu.in, here's how to download
- NEET SS 2021 admit cards: NBEMS is expected to issue National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 admit cards today.
National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to issue National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) 2021 admit cards on Monday, January 3, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website https://nbe.edu.in/ to check and download the admit cards.
How to download NEET SS 2021 admit card:
Candidates can follow the given steps to download the admit cards:
• Visit the official website https://nbe.edu.in/
• Click on the NEET-SS tab
• Click on Admit Card link
• A new page will appear
• Enter your details and Log in
• The Admit Card will appear
• Download and print the admit card
NEET-SS 2021 examination is a computer-based test (CBT) that is scheduled for January 10, 2022. The results will be declared by January 31, 2022.