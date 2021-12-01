NEET SS 2021: Edit window to open today, make changes on natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations will open the edit window for NEET SS 2021 on December 1, 2021. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of NAT BOARD on natboard.edu.in. The window to make changes will open at 3 pm today and will close on December 7, 2021.

As per the official notice, information entered in the application form can be changed during the “Edit Window”. However, following fields in the application form shall remain non-editable: Name of the Candidate, Email ID, Nationality and Test City.

Also candidates who have successfully paid the examination fee for NEET SS 2021 during the earlier application submission window from September 22 to October 8, 2021, but have failed to update their choices for eligible super-specialty courses from November 1 to November 22 can also submit their choices of super specialty programme during this edit window.

The Board will not consider the application form for such candidates who would fail to submit their choices of super specialty programme in the application form. In such case, the application fees shall be refunded in line with the NBEMS. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NATBOARD.

