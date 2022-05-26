NEET SS Exam 2022 dates to be revised, new dates soon

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has decided to revise the NEET SS Exam 2022 dates. The revised dates for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty can be checked when released on the official website of NBEMS. The official notice is available on the official link- natboard.edu.in

“In continuation of NBEMS notice dated 01.11.2021 whereby the tentative schedule for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 was notified, all candidates desirous of appearing in NEETSS 2022 are hereby informed that the dates for conduct NEET-SS 2022 are being revised. The new dates for conduct of NEET-SS 2022 shall be notified in due course”, <strong>read the notice</strong>.

As per the academic calendar issued by NBE, the NEET SS 2022 revised scheme examination was scheduled to be conducted on June 18 and 19, 2022 across the country. But now, the exam dates will be revised and new dates will be issued by the Board soon on the official website.

NEET-SS is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2022 admission session. There shall be a separate question paper for each super specialty course /clubbed group. Total number of questions in each question paper shall be 100 which shall be divided into two Parts; Part A & Part B. All the questions shall be at PG Exit level.

