NEET SS exam schedule release at natboard.edu.in, details here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the exam dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2022. The NEET SS 2022 exam will be conducted on September 1 and September 2 for various groups, according to the official release. Interested candidates can fill the application form today, July 15 at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The last date for the submission of application form is August 4. The NEET SS result will be announced tentatively on September 15. The NEET SS admit card will be issued on August 25.

“Application form for NEET-SS 2022 can be submitted only online at https://nbe.edu.in from 15th July 2022 (3PM onwards) to 4th August 2022 (till 11:55 PM). Candidates are advised to read the information bulletin carefully before filling up the form to avoid rejection of applications”, reads the official notification. Candidates can check detailed notification here.

NEET SS: How to apply

Visit the official website at nbe.edu.in

On the home page, click on NEET SS tab

Register and proceed with the application

Submit the application form

Take print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON