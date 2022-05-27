NEET UG 2022: Correction window closes today on neet.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the correction window for NEET UG 2022 on May 27, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. The correction link will remain active till 9 pm.

After today, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. To make the changes, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET UG 2022: How to make corrections

Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on Correction for NEET UG 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NEET.

