Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2022: Correction window closes today on neet.nta.nic.in
competitive exams

NEET UG 2022: Correction window closes today on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 correction window will close down today, May 27, 2022. Candidates can make changes in the application form through these simple steps given below. 
NEET UG 2022: Correction window closes today on neet.nta.nic.in
NEET UG 2022: Correction window closes today on neet.nta.nic.in
Published on May 27, 2022 08:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Testing Agency, NTA will close down the correction window for NEET UG 2022 on May 27, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in. The correction link will remain active till 9 pm. 

After today, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM. To make the changes, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to make corrections&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

NEET UG 2022: How to make corrections 

  • Visit the official site of NTA NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on Correction for NEET UG 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Make the changes in the application form and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NEET.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet education
neet education
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 27, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out