NEET UG 2022: Correction window opens today, make changes till May 27

National Testing Agency, NTA has opened the correction window for NEET UG 2022 on May 24, 2022. The correction window for National Eligibility cum Entrance test will be opened till May 27, 2022. Candidates can make the changes in the application form through the official site of NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the<strong> official notice</strong>, the last date to make corrections is till May 27. Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM.

The final correction shall be applicable only after payment of an additional fee if required. In case of change in Gender, Category, or PwD, if there is an impact on the fee amount then the Candidate will be charged an excess fee as applicable. Excess payment made will not be refunded, if any.

NEET UG 2022: How to make changes

Candidates can make changes through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter your login credentials and click on submit.

Your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make the changes in it.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

