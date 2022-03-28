NEET UG 2022 Registration: Confirmation page to be available on DigiLocker

NEET 2022: Confirmation page of the NEET 2022 application form will be available on DigoLocker, an official statement said on Monday. The registration process for NEET 2022 will begin soon on neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admitting students to undergraduate medical courses. NEET 2022 date and time has not been announced yet.

“Good News for Candidates of National Testing Agency (#NTA), you will be able to access your #NEET UG 2022 Confirmation page in your #DigiLocker soon. Sign up on DigiLocker,” the official Twitter handle of DigiLocker tweeted.

NEET UG aspirants can download the DigiLocker app from Android and iOS app stores and complete the registration process before applying for NEET.

In a major change, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has removed the upper age limit for appearing in NEET. This could mean that more students will take the test this year.

As per past trends, around 15 lakh candidates appear for the exam every year.

While the NTA conducts the entrance examination, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is responsible for completing the counselling process for 15 per cent all India quota medical seats using NEET scores.

For state quota medical seats, counselling is conducted by respective state authorities.

NEET is the only entrance exam in India for admission to undergraduate medical courses, including MBBS and BDS.

