NEET UG 2022: Registration process ends tomorrow, know how to apply here

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 registrations process will end tomorrow, May 14. Candidates who have yet to apply for the UG medical entrance exam can do so online at neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to apply for NEET UG was May 6. The NEET UG entrance examination will be held on July 17 in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages.

Here's the direct link to apply for NEET UG

NEET UG 2022 registration application fee:

The NEET UG application fee for the general category is ₹1600 and ₹1500 for the General-EWS/OBS-NCL category. For the SC/ST/PwBD/ Third Gender the application fee is ₹900.

NEET UG 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of NEET UG at neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Registration link

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the application form.

NEET is a national level entrance test for undergraduate medical and allied courses such as MBBS, BDS, AYUSH degrees, BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences, and Veterinary courses.

