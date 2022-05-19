NEET UG 2022 registration window closes tomorrow, apply on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 on May 20, 2022. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can go to neet.nta.nic.in and fill the form.

Previously, the last date to apply for the UG medical admission test was May 15. The NTA had extended the window for 5 more days.

This was done following a request by the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), NTA informed.

From this year onwards, BSc Nursing admission in AFMC medical colleges will be based on NEET UG result.

“In continuation of the Public Notices dated: 01 May 2022 and 05 May 2022, and in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2022,” NTA had said in the notification.

“The FEMALE candidates who want to take admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at the AFMS Institutions are also required to apply for NEET (UG) – 2022 online through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/,” it added.

For more details regarding the AFMS institutions, candidates can visit joinindianarmy.nic.in.

To submit NEET 2022 application form and find other relevent details, visit neet.nta.nic.in.

