Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2022 registration window closes tomorrow, apply on neet.nta.nic.in
competitive exams

NEET UG 2022 registration window closes tomorrow, apply on neet.nta.nic.in

NEEET 2022: The application process for NEET 2022 will end tomorrow on neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA had earlier extended the window. 
NEET PG Counselling 2020(HT file)
Published on May 19, 2022 02:38 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 on May 20, 2022. Those who are yet to apply for the exam can go to neet.nta.nic.in and fill the form. 

Previously, the last date to apply for the UG medical admission test was May 15. The NTA had extended the window for 5 more days. 

This was done following a request by the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS), NTA informed. 

From this year onwards, BSc Nursing admission in AFMC medical colleges will be based on NEET UG result.

“In continuation of the Public Notices dated: 01 May 2022 and 05 May 2022, and in view of the request received from the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of Application Forms of NEET (UG) - 2022,” NTA had said in the notification.

“The FEMALE candidates who want to take admission to B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at the AFMS Institutions are also required to apply for NEET (UG) – 2022 online through the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/,” it added.

RELATED STORIES

For more details regarding the AFMS institutions, candidates can visit joinindianarmy.nic.in. 

To submit NEET 2022 application form and find other relevent details, visit neet.nta.nic.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP