NEET UG 2023 today, check dress code, guidelines

NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the NEET UG 2023 exam today, May 7 at test centres across the country, except for Manipur where the exam has been postponed in view of the ongoing unrest in the state. In other places, the undergraduate medical entrance exam will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. NEET 2023 live updates.

NEET 2023 exam today. Check dress code and other details below. (HT Archive)

A total of 20,87,449 candidates are eligible to appear in NEET 2023, NTA has informed. Admit cards of NEET are available for download on neet.nta.nic.in.

A printout of the NEET admit card on A4 paper, along with photographs and other asked documents will be required during the exam. A list of items allowed and prohibited in the exam venue is mentioned on admit cards. Candidates need to follow these guidelines to avoid any trouble.

The admit cards also contains NEET dress code for candidates.

NEET 2023 dress code

Wear light colored clothes with half sleeves. Long sleeves are not allowed.

Avoid garments with large buttons. Do not wear any jewelry or metallic object as it may disturb the frisking process.

Avoid footwear with thick soles and closed footwear like shoes. Go for footwear with low heels like sandals and slippers.

If deviation was required due to unavoidable (medical, etc.) circumstances, candidates had to take NTA's approval before admit cards were issued.

Those who wear a specific dress/articles or objects of faith due to religious, customary, cultural reasons must reach the the exam venue much ahead of the reporting time so that proper frisking can take place. For exact details, see instructions given on the admit card and the information bulletin of NEET 2023.

