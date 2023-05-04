NEET UG Admit Card 2023 released at neet.nta.nic.in, here's link to download hall ticket

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG Admit Card 2023. Candidates who want to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET admit cards 2023: NTA has released the NEET 2023 admit cards.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

The NEET examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections.

Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

All the candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

 Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

 Click on NEET UG 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

 Enter the required details and click on submit.

 Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

 Check the admit card and download the page.

 Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

