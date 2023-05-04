Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG Admit Card 2023 released at neet.nta.nic.in, here's link to download hall ticket

NEET UG Admit Card 2023 released at neet.nta.nic.in, here's link to download hall ticket

ByHT Education Desk
May 04, 2023 07:03 AM IST

The admit cards for NEET 2023 UG examination has been released. Here is direct link to download hall tickets.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG Admit Card 2023. Candidates who want to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET admit cards 2023: NTA has released the NEET 2023 admit cards.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)
NEET admit cards 2023: NTA has released the NEET 2023 admit cards.(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

The NEET examination will be conducted on May 7, 2023 in single shift- from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections.

Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

All the candidates appearing for the exam can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download NEET UG 2023 admit cards

 Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

 Click on NEET UG 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

 Enter the required details and click on submit.

 Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

 Check the admit card and download the page.

 Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA NEET.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket medical + 1 more
admit card. hall ticket medical
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out