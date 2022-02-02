NEET UG Counselling 2021: Final seat allotment result declared, check here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has declared NEET UG Counselling 2021 final seat allotment result on February 2, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the provisional allotment letters can be downloaded from the MCC website from 2 pm onwards on February 2, 2022. Candidates are requested to proceed for Physical/ Online Reporting (E-Joining) to the allotted college as per schedule after downloading their Provisional Allotment Letters from the MCC website. The Reporting module at the colleges will get active by 2:30 P.M on February 2.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How to check final seat allotment result

To check the result candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on UG counselling link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on final result link available on the home page.

Candidates will have to login to their account and click on submit.

Your final seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

