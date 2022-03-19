Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG Counselling: Mop-up Round of UG Counselling begins tomorrow
competitive exams

NEET UG Counselling: Mop-up Round of UG Counselling begins tomorrow

  • The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the choice locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) mop-up round counselling on Sunday, March 20.
NEET UG Counselling Mop-up Round of UG Counselling begins tomorrow, details here
NEET UG Counselling Mop-up Round of UG Counselling begins tomorrow, details here
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 05:30 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the choice locking process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) mop-up round counselling on Sunday, March 20. According to the MCC notification, the online window for choice locking will be open from 3 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

‘Choice locking will commence at 03:00PM of 20.03.2022 and continue till 11:55 PM of 20.03.2022’, reads the official notification

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How To Apply For Mop-Up Round

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

Click on the 'UG Medical Counselling' and then click on 'Online registration' link

Key in your NEET UG roll number and other required credentials to login

Fill in the application form and upload all documents

Pay the application fees and click on submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Check detailed notification here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mcc
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out