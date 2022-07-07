NEET-UG 2022 on July 17, admit cards soon on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022, the entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses will be held on July 17 at test centres across the country and abroad. National Testing Agency (NTA) who conducts the test, will release admit cards for it soon. NEET 2022 admit cards will be available on neet.nta.nic.in.

Ahead of NEET admit cards, NTA has released advanced information slips for students, where they can find details of exam cities allotted to them.

NEET UG will be held in pen and paper mode in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. NTA has identified 546 cities in India and 14 cities outside India where the exam will take place.

Once released, students can download the NEET admit card using their application number and date of birth.

How to download NEET 2022 admit card

Go to neet.nta.nic.in On the home page, tap on the tab/link for NEET UG 2022 admit card. Enter your application number and date of birth or other required details. Submit and download admit card.

NEET is a national-level exam for admission to undergraduate medical, veterinary, nursing and other allied courses. It is held once-a-year.