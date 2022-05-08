NIMCET 2022 registration window closes tomorrow, apply on nimcet.in

The application process for the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test (NIMCET) 2022 will be closed on May 9. Candidates can apply for the exam on nimcet.in.

National Institute of Technology INIT) Jamshedpur had extended registration deadline for NIMCET 2022 till May 9, 2022. Previously, the application deadline was May 4.

NIMCET 2022 admit card will be available from June 6 to June 19, 2022.

The examination will be conducted on June 20, 2022 and result will be declared on July 5, 2022.

NIMCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website of NIMCET – nimcet.in.

Click on NIMCET 2022 application link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Submit and download the confirmation page.

NIMCET 2022 application fee is Rs. 2,500/- for OPEN/OPEN-EWS/OBC category and Rs. 1,250/-for SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

NIMCET is a national-level test for admission to MCA programme at NITs.

The MCA programme is offered by NITs at Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal.