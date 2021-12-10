NIOS Oct-Nov Exam 2021: Single result document to be issued for Class 10, 12

National Institute of Open Schooling has decided to issue single result documents to students who have appeared for NIOS Oct-Nov Exam 2021. The single result document named Marks statement-cum-Certificate will be issued to Class 10, 12 students instead of three separate documents.

Earlier, the Institute issued three separate documents - Marks Statement, Provisional Certificate & Final Pass Certificate to all successful learners from Oct-Nov 2021 examination for Secondary, Senior Secondary and Vocational examination.

The Marks Statement-cum- Certificate the word ‘Pass’ will appear in case the learner is fulfilling the passing criteria else four cross will appear. Incase of improvement the same document will be issued indicating PASS ‘Appeared for Improvement’. This will also be applicable for any previous students applying for duplicate or correction in document, read the notice.

The Institute will issue Transfer-cum-Migration Certificate separately to the successful learners.

Meanwhile, NIOS ODE Exams 2021 dates will begin on January 4, 2021 in the country. The registration process for Secondary and Senior Secondary commenced from December 6 onwards. The NIOS On Demand Examination 2022 for both Class 10, 12 will be conducted at NIOS HQ (4 days in a week- Tuesday to Friday) and identified Kendriya Vidyalayas (3 days in a week- Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday).

