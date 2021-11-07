NIOS vocational, D.El.Ed offline exam registration open

The online facility to register and pay the exam fee for vocational courses and D.El.Ed (offline) in the national institute of open schooling (NIOS) is open till November 20. Candidates those who intend to register after the deadline have to pay late fee. The late registration deadline is November 30; till November 25 late fee of ₹100 per subject or module will be charged and beyond that a consolidated late fee of ₹1500 per learner will be charged from candidates, the NIOS has said.

NIOS registration portal

NIOS D.El.Ed. and vocational exam 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration is being done for the exam scheduled to be held in December 2021 and January 2022.

Candidates have to deposit the fee online. No offline fee will be accepted the NIOS has said.

“The regional director are requested to upload the notification on the regional centre website and also issue press release in the local dailies,” the NIOS has said.

