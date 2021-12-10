Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noida Police bust gang impersonating candidates in SSC exams; 4 held

A gang of four men have been arrested from Noida for allegedly impersonating candidates of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates during their written exams, Noida Police said.
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:59 PM IST
ANI | , Noida

Noida Police said that with the arrests made on Thursday, it had busted a racket that allegedly impersonated Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates during their written exams.

The police have registered a case and arrested four persons in this connection. Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Uttar Pradesh Ranvijay Singh said, "A gang was caught on Thursday by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 58, Noida. At an SSC examination centre in Sector 58, the accused was sitting in the examination impersonating the candidate by using forging papers. "

"A case has been registered. Four people including the original candidate have been arrested," Singh said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. 

