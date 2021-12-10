Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Noida Police bust gang impersonating candidates in SSC exams; 4 held
competitive exams

Noida Police bust gang impersonating candidates in SSC exams; 4 held

A gang of four men have been arrested from Noida for allegedly impersonating candidates of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates during their written exams, Noida Police said.
Noida Police bust gang impersonating candidates in SSC exams; 4 held
Noida Police bust gang impersonating candidates in SSC exams; 4 held
Published on Dec 10, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Noida

A gang of four men have been arrested from Noida for allegedly impersonating candidates of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates during their written exams, Noida Police said.

Noida Police said that with the arrests made on Thursday, it had busted a racket that allegedly impersonated Staff Selection Commission (SSC) candidates during their written exams.

The police have registered a case and arrested four persons in this connection. Speaking to ANI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Uttar Pradesh Ranvijay Singh said, "A gang was caught on Thursday by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sector 58, Noida. At an SSC examination centre in Sector 58, the accused was sitting in the examination impersonating the candidate by using forging papers. "

"A case has been registered. Four people including the original candidate have been arrested," Singh said.

Further probe in the matter is underway. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc noida police education + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out