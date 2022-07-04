NTA UGC NET 2022: Subject-wise schedule for UGC-NET phase-1 exams released

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the date and subject-wise schedule for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) Phase 1 (July 9, 11, 12).

Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website at ugc net.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the UGC-National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 (Merged Cycles) for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor on July 9, 11, 12, 2022 & August 12, 13, 14, 2022, in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on July 9, 2022 are being displayed today.

Exams for 25 subjects will be held on July 9, 2022, for 5 subjects exams will be conducted on July 11, 2022 and for 4 subjects exams will be held on July 12, 2022.

The schedule for the exams being conducted in July, 2022 has been released. However, “The examination schedule and name of remaining subjects to be held between 12, 13 & 14 August 2022 will be announced in due course,” the public notice reads.

The city allotment of candidates whose subjects are being tested on July 9 is being displayed today. The notification regarding downloading of Admit Cards for the exam to be held on July 9, 11 and 12 will be displayed in the NTA website shortly.

Candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website(s)- nta.ac.in, and ugcnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates on the exam.