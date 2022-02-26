Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NVS admit card released for various Non-Teaching posts, check direct link here

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for various Non- Teaching posts.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 04:15 PM IST
Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released the admit card for various Non- Teaching posts. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check their result on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in.  

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

Candidates can check their exact date, time, and venue on Navodaya Vidyalaya Admit Card 2022.

NVS admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Link for downloading an E-admit card for appearing in CBT i.r.o. various Non-Teaching posts under Direct Recruitment Drive- 2021-22'.

Key in your credentials

your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

 

Topics
admit card. hall ticket
