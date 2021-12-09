Odisha civil services main exam 2020 from January 20: OPSC

The Odisha civil services main exam 2020 will be held from January 20 to February 6, except January 26 and February 5, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) said on Wednesday. The exam will be held in two sessions: forenoon session will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon session will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

A total of 4,754 have been declared eligible to appear for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam. The Odisha civil services preliminary exam was held on August 27.

“The admission certificate and instruction to candidates for the aforesaid examination will be uploaded in the website of Commission, shortly. The candidates are required to download their admission certificate and instruction to candidates from the website of the Commission, opsc.gov.in for admission to the examination center,” the OPSC has informed candidates through an official notification which is available on the website.