Odisha Judicial Service Exam 2021 registration from Dec 21: OPSC

The registration for the Odisha Judicial Service Exam 2021 will be held from December 21 to January 20, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) said on December 13.
Published on Dec 14, 2021 08:10 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The registration for the Odisha Judicial Service Exam 2021 will be held from December 21 to January 20, the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) said on December 13. A total of 53 positions of civil judges in Odisha Judicial Service 2021 under law department will be filled through this recruitment drive. 

Out of the total number of vacancies, 17 posts are reserved for women candidates.

Law graduates are eligible for the exam. Candidates should go through the official exam notification for details on the additional eligibility conditions required to be eligible for the exam.

Candidates will be selected to Odisha Judicial Services on the basis of a preliminary exam, main written exam, and interview. The preliminary exam will be at centres in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Sambalpur. 

The application forms for the exam will be available on the official website of the Commission and the last date for submission of the registered online application forms is January 27.

