Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Odisha: OSSC schedules major job exams from July 18
competitive exams

Odisha: OSSC schedules major job exams from July 18

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has rescheduled major recruitment exams from July 18. These exams were postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the state and the subsequent lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of the infection.
Edited by Maitree Baral
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Odisha: OSSC reschedules major exams from July 18(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has rescheduled major recruitment exams from July 18. These exams were postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the state and the subsequent lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of the infection.

Among the major exams, which the Commission has rescheduled are junior assistant preliminary exam, combined police service exam 2018 and 2019.

A total of 18 exams, including the above two, have been scheduled till August 27.

"The schedules are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website, ossc.gov.in, for more updates," the Commission has informed candidates.

OSSC exam dates

The Odisha government has extended lockdown in the state till July 16.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ossc ossc recruitment
TRENDING NEWS

UP Police’s post on wearing mask while travelling has a punny twist

Adorable parrot BoBo ‘teaches’ how to dance in style, video goes viral

Anand Mahindra has this to say about Harleen Deol’s brilliant catch

Sachin Tendulkar dons chef’s hat in this video, it has a Salt Bae twist too
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP