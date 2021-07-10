Odisha: OSSC schedules major job exams from July 18

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has rescheduled major recruitment exams from July 18. These exams were postponed in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 cases in the state and the subsequent lockdown that was imposed to control the spread of the infection.

Among the major exams, which the Commission has rescheduled are junior assistant preliminary exam, combined police service exam 2018 and 2019.

A total of 18 exams, including the above two, have been scheduled till August 27.

"The schedules are subject to change depending on the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Candidates are advised to be in regular touch with the website, ossc.gov.in, for more updates," the Commission has informed candidates.

OSSC exam dates

The Odisha government has extended lockdown in the state till July 16.