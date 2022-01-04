OSSC admit card released JE electrical certificate verification, direct link

OSSC admit card released: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for certificate verification for the post of junior engineer (Electrical)-2016. Candidates, who have to appear for the certificate verification, can download their admit cards from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The document verification is scheduled to be held on January 6 from 10am and 2pm and January 7 from 10am and 2pm in two shifts, as per the official notice.

“The candidature of the candidates shall not be considered for selections who do not attend the Certificate Verification on the schedule date & time,” reads the notice.

Direct link to download OSSC admit card for JE electrical http://ossc2ac.onlineapplicationform.org:8362/AdmitCard/OnlineAdmitCardDownloadAction_onlineAdmitCardPage.action

How to download OSSC admit card released for junior engineer (Electrical):

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in/Public/OSSC/Default.aspx.

Click on the link that reads, "Download Admission letter for Certificate verification for the post of JE(Electrical)-2016".

Submit application sequence number, date of birth and captcha code.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.