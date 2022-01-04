Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSC admit card released JE electrical certificate verification, direct link
competitive exams

OSSC admit card released JE electrical certificate verification, direct link

  • OSSC admit card released: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for certificate verification for the post of junior engineer (Electrical)-2016.
OSSC admit card released: Candidates, who want to appear for certificate verification, can download their admit cards from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.(ossc.gov.in)
OSSC admit card released: Candidates, who want to appear for certificate verification, can download their admit cards from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.(ossc.gov.in)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 04:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

OSSC admit card released: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit cards for certificate verification for the post of junior engineer (Electrical)-2016. Candidates, who have to appear for the certificate verification, can download their admit cards from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

The document verification is scheduled to be held on January 6 from 10am and 2pm and January 7 from 10am and 2pm in two shifts, as per the official notice.

“The candidature of the candidates shall not be considered for selections who do not attend the Certificate Verification on the schedule date & time,” reads the notice.

Direct link to download OSSC admit card for JE electrical http://ossc2ac.onlineapplicationform.org:8362/AdmitCard/OnlineAdmitCardDownloadAction_onlineAdmitCardPage.action

How to download OSSC admit card released for junior engineer (Electrical):

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in/Public/OSSC/Default.aspx.

Click on the link that reads, "Download Admission letter for Certificate verification for the post of JE(Electrical)-2016".

Submit application sequence number, date of birth and captcha code.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out