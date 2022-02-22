OSSC FSO 2020 Mains admit card released on ossc.gov.in

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Monday released the admit card or hall tickets for Food Safety Officer 2020 Mains Examination. Candidates can download their admit cards or hall tickets from the official website www.ossc.gov.in. Enter login ID and password to download admit cards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination of Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC) FSO examination will be conducted on February 25,2022 in two shifts- 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM and 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Paper 1 and paper 2 will be held for 100 marks each. There will be a negative marking for each wrong answer.

Covid -19 protocol like use of Sanitizer, Social distancing, and wear of three layer mask must be adhere during examination’’ read’s the notice.

Here is five easy Steps to download the admit card

1. Visit the official website ossc.gov.in

2. On the homepage, click on “<strong>Download Admission letter </strong>of Main written examination for the Post of Food safety officer-2020”

3. Key in your login details and submit

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Check and download the admit card

5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download admit card isossc.gov.in