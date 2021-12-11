OSSC Inspector Admit Card 2021 released, direct link to download here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released OSSC Inspector Admit Card 2021 on December 10, 2021. The admit card for Inspector of Textiles 2017 is available on the official site of OSSC on ossc.gov.in.

The examination of Paper-I (Language paper-Odia & English) is scheduled to be held on December 15, while the examination of Paper-II (General Studies) is scheduled to be held on December 16. Candidates can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

OSSC Inspector Admit Card 2021: How to download

Visit the official site of OSSC on ossc.gov.in.

Click on OSSC Inspector Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on download link.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

"There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-II (General Studies).

The selection of the candidates will be through a written exam and viva-voca test. The time and venue of the examination will be intimated to the candidates on the admit card. candidates can check for more related details through the official site of OSSC.

