OSSC Inspector of Textiles exam dates 2021 released, admit cards from Dec 11

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule of written examination for recruitment to the post of inspector of textiles.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in from December 11. They can download their admit cards from the "What's New" Section of the official website ossc.gov.in by using Application Sequence No and Date of Birth. Time, Venue and other important details of the exam can be checked on the admit cards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination of Paper-I (Language paper-Odia & English) is scheduled to be held on December 15, while the examination of Paper-II (General Studies) is scheduled to be held on December 16.

"There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-II (General Studies)," reads the official notification.

Candidates may also practice mock test by clicking on the link available in the candidate's corner in the above website. Candidates concerned are advised to be in constant touch with website of the commission to know further updates.