Home / Education / Competitive Exams / OSSC Inspector of Textiles exam dates 2021 released, admit cards from Dec 11
competitive exams

OSSC Inspector of Textiles exam dates 2021 released, admit cards from Dec 11

  • OSSC Inspector of Textiles exam 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule of written examination for recruitment to the post of inspector of textiles.
OSSC Inspector of Textiles exam 2021: Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from OSSC at ossc.gov.in from Dec 11.(HT file)
OSSC Inspector of Textiles exam 2021: Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from OSSC at ossc.gov.in from Dec 11.(HT file)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the schedule of written examination for recruitment to the post of inspector of textiles. 

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in from December 11. They can download their admit cards from the "What's New" Section of the official website ossc.gov.in by using Application Sequence No and Date of Birth. Time, Venue and other important details of the exam can be checked on the admit cards.

The examination of Paper-I (Language paper-Odia & English) is scheduled to be held on December 15, while the examination of Paper-II (General Studies) is scheduled to be held on December 16.

"There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-II (General Studies)," reads the official notification.

Candidates may also practice mock test by clicking on the link available in the candidate's corner in the above website. Candidates concerned are advised to be in constant touch with website of the commission to know further updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out