OSSC model answer key for assistant training officer 2016 main exam released

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on Friday released model answer keys of main written exam for assistant training officer 2016. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer keys and raise objection/s by December 6 on the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can submit objections, if any, against the provisional answer keys by using their roll number and date of birth.

Direct link to check OSSC answer key and raise objections

The main written examination of assistant training officer-2016 was held in computer based recruitment examination on November 30, 2021.

“Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered”, reads the official notification.

“Unsolicited queries/objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered”, adds the notification.

How to check answer key:

Visit the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main Written Examination of Assistant Training Officer-2016”

Submit roll number, date of birth and date of exam

The answer key will appear on the screen

Check the answer key

Raise and submit objections, if any.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON