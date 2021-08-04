OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Schedule for revenue inspector exam released

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the examination schedule for the post of revenue inspector.
OSSSC RI Recruitment 2021: Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the examination schedule for the post of revenue inspector.(HIndustan Times)

Odisha Sub Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the examination schedule for the post of revenue inspector. As per the notification, the examination will be conducted on August 29. Candidates who have applied for the OSSSC RI recruitment 2021 examination will be able to download admit card 15 days before the date of examination through the official website of OSSSC at osssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive has to fill 586 posts on contractual basis in the organisation.

The examination will be conducted in two sittings from 10am to 12 noon and from 3pm to 5 pm. As per the notification released by the OSSSC, admission letters to appear for the examination will be made available on the official website of the commission, www.osssc.gov.in, 15 days before the date of examination. Candidates can download admission letter by using their user ID and password.

“No hard copy of admission letter will be sent to any candidate by post. Admission letters are to be shown as pass for travelling from and to the examination centres and no special pass is required,” OSSSC has notified.

Topics
osssc osssc recruitment
