Postpone NEET PG 2022: Demand to defer medical entrance exam getting louder

The chorus to postpone NEET PG 2022, the postgraduate medical entrance exam , is getting louder every day, with the Federation of All India Medical Association joining the postgraduate medical aspirants' voice. Doctors across the country are saying that due to the delayed counselling of last year, they do not have enough time to prepare for the upcoming session of the exam.

In a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the doctor's body has urged him to delay the exam “for a reasonable period” considering that both NEET PG 2021 exam and the counselling process was delayed.

“There was a delay in conducting National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-PG) 2021examination in order to ensure the availability of a larger number of qualified doctors for COVID duties…the entrance examination was finally conducted in September 2021, five months after the scheduled date. As a result of this delay, the candidates…lost practically a year of their careers,” FAIMA said in the letter to the Health Minister.

The counselling process, scheduled to begin in October, 2021, was put on hold following a Supreme Court case against 27% reservation for OBC and 10% reservation for OBC candidates in UG and PG medical admissions, it added.

The process finally begun on January 12 but again, following the apex court's intervention the mop-up round was cancelled and a special round was conducted.

FAIMA in the letter also highlighted the cancellation of NEET PG 2021 stray vacancy round provisional results. “As soon as this is completed, the state governments can conduct a mop-up round. Several state governments have already released dates for the same, most of which revolve around the middle of May 2022”.

Requesting @MoHFW_INDIA @OfficeOf_MM @NBEMS_INDIA to Postpone NEET PG 22 exams from May to July as the students are facing a lot of trouble in participating in ongoing 21 counselling and preparing for 22 exams.This move is need of the hour.@DrRohanKrishna3 @DrHareeshPathak pic.twitter.com/EOHVl9AMJl — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) May 2, 2022

Despite the protests, there is no announcement yet regarding the postponement of NEET PG 2022. The postgraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for May 21, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Recently, the centre issued warning against a fake notice circulating on social media that claimed NEET PG 2022 has been postponed.