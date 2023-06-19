PSSSB clerk admit card 2023 released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, get link to download

Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab has released the hall tickets for the post of Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator (CCDEO). Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB clerk admit card 2023 released at sssb.punjab.gov.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The examination for the post of Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator (CCDEO) will be conducted on June 25.

Direct link to download PSSSB clerk admit card 2023

PSSSB clerk admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Click here to download Admit Card/ Roll No for Exam Dated 25/06/2023 for the post of Clerk Cum Data Entry Operator (CCDEO) under Advertisement No. 03/2022”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Download the hall ticket and take the print for future reference.