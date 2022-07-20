PSSSB Clerk typing test admit card released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, link here

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the typing tests for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Clerk typing test will be conducted from July 22.

PSSSB clerk admit card: How to download

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Click on the download admit card link

Key in your log in details

The PSSSB Clerk typing test admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the copy of the same for future use.