Home / Education / Competitive Exams / PSSSB Clerk typing test admit card released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, link here
competitive exams

PSSSB Clerk typing test admit card released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, link here

  • PSSSB has released the admit cards for the typing tests for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts.
PSSSB Clerk typing test admit card released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, link here
PSSSB Clerk typing test admit card released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, link here
Published on Jul 20, 2022 08:11 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the typing tests for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB Clerk typing test will be conducted from July 22.

Notification here

Direct link to download admit card here

PSSSB clerk admit card: How to download

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Click on the download admit card link

Key in your log in details

The PSSSB Clerk typing test admit card will appear on screen

Download and keep the copy of the same for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
admit card. hall ticket
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out