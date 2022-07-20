PSSSB Clerk typing test admit card released at sssb.punjab.gov.in, link here
- PSSSB has released the admit cards for the typing tests for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts.
Published on Jul 20, 2022 08:11 PM IST
Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the admit cards for the typing tests for the post of Clerk, Clerk IT and Clerk Accounts. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.
PSSSB Clerk typing test will be conducted from July 22.
Direct link to download admit card here
PSSSB clerk admit card: How to download
Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Click on the download admit card link
Key in your log in details
The PSSSB Clerk typing test admit card will appear on screen
Download and keep the copy of the same for future use.
