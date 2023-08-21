BSTC Rajasthan Pre-DElEd Admit Card 2023: Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has issued admit cards for the state-level DElEd entrance test (BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit cards 2023) and it can be downloaded by candidates from the exam website, panjiyakpredeled.in. The direct link to download admit cards has been provided below. Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card 2023 live updates. Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd admit card 2023 out, here’s direct link to download it(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Candidates can download the Rajasthan pre-DElEd admit card using their login credentials. Here is the direct link and steps to follow.

Rajasthan BSTC pre-DElEd admit card 2023: Direct link to download

How to check Rajasthan DElEd entrance exam admit cards

Go to panjiyakpredeled.in

Now, find and open the admit card download link

Login by entering the required information

Submit it and download your hall ticket.

The entrance test will be held on August 28 from 2 pm. The duration of the test is three hours.

There will be 200 multiple choice questions in the exam and each question will have three marks, meaning the total marks in the test is 600.

The paper is divided into four sections. The first section will have 50 questions on mental ability and the second section will have 50 questions on basic knowledge about Rajasthan.

Section 3 will have 50 questions on teaching aptitude. The last section is divided into three subsections – English (20 questions), Hindi (30 questions) and Sanskrit (30 questions). While the English part is mandatory for all candidates, Sanskrit is only for those who have chosen the subject. The Hindi section is for those who have opted for the general syllabus.

Those who have opted for both general and Sanskrit diploma courses have to answer both Hindi and Sanskrit sub-sections.

