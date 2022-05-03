Rajasthan Police Constable Exam: District location link activated, check here

Rajasthan Police has activated the district location link for Rajasthan Police Constable exam. Candidates who will appear for the examination can check the district location through the official site of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

To check the district location candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to check district location&nbsp;</strong>

Rajasthan Police Constable Exam: How to check district location

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police on police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on ‘Click here to know your district location'

It will redirect you to a new page

Now, click on 'Know Your Centre Location'

Enter application number and date of birth

Click on the 'Submit' Button and check the exam centre.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The online application process was started on November 10, 2021 and ended on December 3, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 4588 Constable Driver, Constable General, Constable Band and Constable Police Telecommunication posts.

The admit card for the examination will likely be released soon. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of Rajasthan Police.