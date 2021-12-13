Rajasthan Police Constable revised answer key: Raise objections by December 18

The Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board has released the revised Rajasthan Police Constable 2019 answer key for the post of Constable General and Constable Driver on their official website.

“The Board made 3 major changes in the answer key after consulting the opinion of experts. The students can raise objections against the revised answer key by clicking on the Objection Link provided on the website,” the official notice reads.

How to Download the Revised Answer key

1. Candidates can visit the Rajasthan State Police Recruitment Board website - police.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the ‘Answer Key Correction for Constable Recruitment 2019’ on the Homepage

3. Login using Roll Number and Application Number

4. Download and Print the Revised Answer Key for future reference

The last date of submitting objections against the Answer Keys is December 18, 2021, till 11:59 pm.

The objections raised by the candidates should be against the question paper they have attempted in the exam only.

The examination was conducted offline from November 06 to November 08, 2020.