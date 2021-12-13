Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan Police Constable revised answer key: Raise objections by December 18
competitive exams

Rajasthan Police Constable revised answer key: Raise objections by December 18

  • Rajasthan Police Constable revised answer key: The Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board has released the revised Rajasthan Police Constable 2019 answer key for the post of Constable General and Constable Driver on their official website.
Rajasthan Police Constable revised answer key: The last date of submitting any raised objections against the Answer Key 2019 is December 18, 2021, till 11:59 pm.(police.rajasthan.gov.in)
Rajasthan Police Constable revised answer key: The last date of submitting any raised objections against the Answer Key 2019 is December 18, 2021, till 11:59 pm.(police.rajasthan.gov.in)
Published on Dec 13, 2021 04:08 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Rajasthan Police Recruitment Board has released the revised Rajasthan Police Constable 2019 answer key for the post of Constable General and Constable Driver on their official website.

“The Board made 3 major changes in the answer key after consulting the opinion of experts. The students can raise objections against the revised answer key by clicking on the Objection Link provided on the website,” the official notice reads.

How to Download the Revised Answer key

1. Candidates can visit the Rajasthan State Police Recruitment Board website - police.rajasthan.gov.in

2. Click on the ‘Answer Key Correction for Constable Recruitment 2019’ on the Homepage

3. Login using Roll Number and Application Number

4. Download and Print the Revised Answer Key for future reference

The last date of submitting objections against the Answer Keys is December 18, 2021, till 11:59 pm. 

The objections raised by the candidates should be against the question paper they have attempted in the exam only.

The examination was conducted offline from November 06 to November 08, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan police answer key
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out