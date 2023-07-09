Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2023: Registration begins tomorrow at panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Education Department will begin the registration process for Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2023 on July 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2023: Registration begins tomorrow

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official schedule, the last date to apply for the examination is till July 30, 2023. The last date to make payment of application fees is till July 30. To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Click on Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Examination 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself first.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹450/- for any one paper and ₹500/- for both the papers. The fees should be paid through credit card/ debit card/ net banking or any other online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in. For more related details candidate can check the official site of Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed at panjiyakpredeled.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON