Rajasthan: RPSC releases recruitment exam calendar 2022

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the annual recruitment exam calendar. The Commission has given tentative timeline of the exams which are scheduled in 2022.

RPSC exam calendar

As per the calendar, the RAS 2021 main exam will be held on February 25 and 26. The RPSC RAS exam is being held to fill up 988 posts out of which 363 vacancies will be filled for Rajasthan State Services and 625 posts in Subordinate Services.

However, nothing has been mentioned about the RAS 2022 exam.

Among other exams which have been scheduled by the RPSC are: Chemist exam in May, Assistant Statistical Officer exam and Assistant Director exam in July second week. The exam for the selection of assistant teachers will be held in the fourth and fifth week of March and in the first week of April.

For the recruitment exams scheduled in August, the Commission will release the notification soon.

