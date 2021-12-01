Rajasthan village development officer exam on Dec 27-28: RSMSSB

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Wednesday released the complete schedule of the village development officer exam. The exam will be held on December 27 and 28 in two shifts each day. The first shift will be held from 10 am to 12 noon and the other shift will be from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm.

Candidates who have registered for this recruitment drive will be issued admit cards to sit in the exam. The details of the admit card releasing date will be announced by the RSMSSB in due course of time.

Candidates are suggested to follow the official website of RSMSSB for updates on the admit card.

Meanwhile, the Board will begin the registration process on December 2 for recruitment of motor vehicle sub-inspector (SI) in the transport department. The last date to apply for the posts is December 31. This recruitment drive is to fill up 197 vacancies in the state transport department. The recruitment test is scheduled to be held on February 12 and 13, 2022.

