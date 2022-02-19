Home / Education / Competitive Exams / RBI Admit Card 2021 released for various posts, here's direct link to download
  • The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the post of Legal Officer in Grade B, Manager -Technical Civil, and Manager Technical Electrical.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the admit card for the post of Legal Officer in Grade B, Manager -Technical Civil, Manager Technical Electrical, and for the architect in Grade ‘A’. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit card online at rbi.org.in.

The online examination for Recruitment under various posts PY - 2021 in RBI will be held only on March 06, 2022 (Sunday).

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

How to download RBI admission letter 

Visit the official website at rbi.org.in

On the homepage, go to the "Current Vacancies" and click on the link that reads, "Call letters"

Click on the link that reads, “Admission Letters for the posts of (i) Legal Officer in Grade ‘B’ (ii) Manager - Technical Civil (iii) Manager - Technical Electrical”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and log in

Your admission letter will be on your screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

 

