RBI Grade B Phase 2 results 2022 for DEPR and DSIM posts released

RBI Grade B Phase 2 results 2022: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the RBI Officer Grade B posts phase 2 recruitment exam result 2022 for the vacancies in DEPR and DSIM.

Interested candidates can now check and download their results from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI conducted the grade B Phase 2 online examination on August 6, 2022.

The selected candidates will now be called for the interview round.

Interview call letters will contain interview date, time and venue of the interview. The interview call letters will be sent to the selected candidates on their registered email address in due course.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 294 vacancies, out of which 238 vacancies are in the DEPR and 25 vacancies are in DSIM.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in

Click on “Results” under Current Vacancies

Click on “Direct Recruitment of Officers in Grade B - DR (DEPR/DSIM)-PY 2022: Result of Phase-II/Paper-II & III Examination”

The phase 2 result result will appear on your screen

Check and download your result for future purposes

Here is the direct link-

DEPR- Click here

DSIM- Click here