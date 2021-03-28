Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2021 exam postponed, check new exam date here
REET 2021 examination has been postponed. The examination will now be conducted on June 20, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has postponed REET 2021 examination. The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers would now be conducted on June 20 instead of April 25, 2021. The official notice is available on the official Twitter account of Department of Education, Rajasthan.

The decision to postpone the exam was taken to give a change to the economically weaker class to apply for the examination. The application process for EWS category for REET 2021 examination would begin soon by the state government.

REET 2021: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates will have to follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of BSER on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

• Click on REET 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on register and complete the registration process.

• Make the payment of fees and fill in the details required in the application form.

• Once done, click on submit.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSER or Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will conduct the examination for Level 1 and Level 2. Level 1 Exam for teachers of classes 1 to 5 would be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm while Level 2 for TGT or classes 6 to 8 would be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm.

This year the examination will comprise of increased number of questions pertaining to Rajasthan and for recruitment, 90 percent weightage would be given to the exam score and 10 percent to the graduate and board exam marks.

