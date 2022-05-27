REET 2022: Correction window to close today on reetbser2022.in

Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher, REET 2022 correction window will close today, May 27, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form of the examination can do it through the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.

The link to make changes will remain active till May 27, 12 noon.Candidates who will appear for the examination can make changes in the application form through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to make corrections here

REET 2022: How to make corrections

Visit the official site of REET on reetbser2022.in.

Click on REET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and your application will be displayed on the screen.

Check the application and make changes in the application form.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The REET 2022 test will be held on the 23rd and 24th of July. Paper 1 (Level 2) exam time is 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM, while paper 2 (Level 1) exam time is 3.00 PM to 5.30 PM. From July 14, candidates will be able to download their admit cards (4.00 PM).For more related details candidates can check the official site of REET.

